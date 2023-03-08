Saadhika Syal was recently in the headlines on IWMBuzz.com for her upcoming project on Sony LIV, Scam 2003. She will be part of this Applause Entertainment series helmed by Hansal Mehta. Now, we have learnt that Saadhika has also shot for the upcoming Voot series titled Rannneeti. As we know, the web series is produced by Sphere Origins and directed by Santosh Singh and has a stellar cast.

IWMBuzz.com has earlier reported extensively about the cast on board the series. We have written till now about Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashutosh Rana, Prasanna, Suneel Sinha, Aakanksha Singh, Sikandar Kharbanda being part of this series. The series will depict real-life stories.

We now hear of Saadhika playing a pivotal role in the series.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Voot, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

