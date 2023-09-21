Movies | News

Sai Pallavi NOT Married to Director Rajkumar Periasamy; Rumours Related To Her Marriage Squashed Here

Sai Pallavi is not married to Director Rajkumar Periasamy. The rumours of her marriage are not true. Read to know full details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 10:46:53
Sai Pallavi NOT Married to Director Rajkumar Periasamy; Rumours Related To Her Marriage Squashed Here 853711

Sai Pallavi and her prolific achievements in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema need no introduction. The actress has been a shining armour in films Kali, Fidaa, Missle Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Athiran, Paava Kadhaigal, Shyam Singha Roy etc. Well, Sai Pallavi, as we know, is known for her natural display of a wide range of emotions in her roles. She is an amazing dancer, and is a versatile performer. Her volumes of work speak for her success. Well, coming to her personal life, Sai Pallavi has remained absolutely silent with a lot of rumours brewing over her love life. The very recent rumour sparked up when pictures of Sai Pallavi’s garlanded photo along with a man went viral. This ignited the thoughts of her marriage, in her fans. The man in the picture happened to be director Rajkumar Periasamy. Soon, there were rumours of Sai Pallavi marrying Rajkumar.

However, a report on filmibeat has talked about the clarification related to these rumours and the wedding of Sai Pallavi. We take reference from this story for our write-up here. The truth is that these pictures of Rajkumar and Sai Pallavi appearing with garlands on themselves were taken during the launch event of the film SK21, which is directed by Rajkumar and stars Sai in the lead role.

The director of the film, Rajkumar Periasamy, shared the photo, featuring Sai Pallavi and himself wearing garlands as part of the film’s auspicious pooja ceremony. He clarified that it was not an actual wedding photograph but rather from the film’s ceremony. For the uninitiated, decorated garlands are customary symbols in South Indian film launch events.

Well, this is another rumour from Sai Pallavi’s love life that remains only a rumour!! We are sure that her fans are waiting eagerly to know more about Sai Pallavi’s personal life!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Media Reports: Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan 851487
Media Reports: Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan
Sai Pallavi Photos: A ‘chill’ day out in Himachal Pradesh 850024
Sai Pallavi Photos: A ‘chill’ day out in Himachal Pradesh
Sai Pallavi to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan alongside Ranbir Kapoor [Reports] 848053
Sai Pallavi to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan alongside Ranbir Kapoor [Reports]
Inside Sai Pallavi’s spiritual Amarnath Yatra, see pics 834512
Inside Sai Pallavi’s spiritual Amarnath Yatra, see pics
Sai Pallavi reveals why she refrains from wearing short dresses in films, read 823878
Sai Pallavi reveals why she refrains from wearing short dresses in films, read
Watch: Sai Pallavi recalls dancing to Allu Arjun songs 822698
Watch: Sai Pallavi recalls dancing to Allu Arjun songs

Latest Stories

Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi 853719
Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi
Here’s how Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik and Shehnaaz Gill are elevating their glam in one-shoulder outfits 853656
Here’s how Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik and Shehnaaz Gill are elevating their glam in one-shoulder outfits
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi 853718
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi
Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week 853714
Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Is Dazzling In Her Murderous Avatar 853709
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Is Dazzling In Her Murderous Avatar
Oscar For Jawaan? Director Atlee Needs To Get Real 853704
Oscar For Jawaan? Director Atlee Needs To Get Real
Read Latest News