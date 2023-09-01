Sai Pallavi to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan alongside Ranbir Kapoor [Reports]

Director Nitesh Tiwari is actively assembling an impressive cast for his upcoming epic historical drama, “Ramayan.” The latest buzz in the industry suggests that Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray the iconic role of Lord Ram, while Yash, renowned for his role in ‘KGF,’ has reportedly undergone a look test for the character of Raavan. However, the casting of the leading lady has been a subject of intense speculation, with Alia Bhatt’s name circulating in connection with the role. Exclusive information obtained by ETimes sheds light on the casting process.

A source close to ETimes has revealed, “Nitesh Tiwari has been busy with the casting of Ramayan. Sai Pallavi is the first choice for the role of Sita and she will be doing the look test for the same in November. If all goes well then the makers will finalize her for the movie.” Sai Pallavi made her film debut in 2005 with the Tamil movie ‘Kasthuri Maan’ and has since gained recognition for her work in Telugu and Malayalam cinema. What’s more, the actress’ simplicity and brave heart to accept the way she is in her natural being makes her the dearest of the nation.

Her potential entry into Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari’s film is eagerly awaited.

While recent speculations hinted at Alia Bhatt’s involvement, it has been clarified that she was never approached for the role. The source added, “Alia Bhatt was never approached for this role. Sai was the first preference and the makers are going ahead with her only, unless Nitesh Tiwari is not satisfied with the look test.”

“Ramayan,” to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar, is expected to commence production in mid-2024, promising an epic cinematic experience.