Saiyami Kher can’t wait to ‘fight it out’ alongside Sunny Deol; here’s why

For the past couple of days, there have been news about veteran Sunny Deol teaming up with Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for a Hindi film. It has finally materialised and the team as the launch event happened recently with Deol, Malineni and other crew members getting together and kickstarting things.

It was also informed that shoot will commence on Saturday.

Tentatively titled #SDGM, the film is being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. Interestingly, the two production houses along with the director are making their Bollywood debut with the project.

And now joining the cast is actor Saiyami Kher, who will be seen in an undisclosed but pivotal role. In fact, the actor was also a part of the launch event where she went on to post about her happiness of being roped in for the film and mentioned how she cannot wait to fight it out with Sunny Deol on-screen. Here’s what she posted-

Her note read, “Lights camera action!

Time for some serious action. Can’t wait to fight it out along side, the one and only @iamsunnydeol 💪🏽

Really happy that @mythriofficial & @dongopichand sir have shown faith in me for an out and out mass action film. Let’s do this! Please wish us luck.”

Apart from Kher and Deol, the film also stars Regina Cassandra in an important role.