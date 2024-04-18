Salman Khan Gunfire Case: Accused say “intention was to scare him, not kill him”

Shocking one and all, superstar Salman Khan’s house at Galaxy Apartment, Bandra witnessed an unprecedented occurrence, as two men drove by their house and went on to fire multiple rounds of a gun and flew by the location.

Since then, an array of developments have taken place which includes Khan having extra security from the cops, higher-ups being involved, the CM of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde coming to meet Khan among other things.

Two accused were arrested as known, and now there is another update on the same.

The Mumbai Crime Branch officials on Wednesday said that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai “intended to just scare him and not murder him”.

“The accused conducted a ‘recce’ of Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him,” an unidentified official of the Mumbai Crime Branch was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As known, the arrested duo was identified as Sagar Pal (21) and Vicky Gupta (24), both residents of Mahsi village in Bihar’s West Champaran district.

Hours after the incident took place, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post, warning the actor that this was just the “trailer.”

The Mumbai Crime Branch described the incident as a “meticulously planned attack”, with the CCTV camera footage showing one of the suspects firing towards the residence of Salman Khan.

