Salman Khan on Working with Ananya & Janhvi: “Age Gap Won’t Stop Me!”

Salman Khan recently shared his views on the casting of female leads opposite him in films. He expressed appreciation for working with new actresses, emphasizing how it helps them gain recognition and achieve success in the industry. He cited Rashmika Mandanna, his co-star in Sikandar, as an example of an actress benefiting from such opportunities.

However, Salman acknowledged the recurring discussions about the significant age difference between male and female leads in Bollywood. He pointed out how the media and some critics often question these pairings, especially when a younger actress is cast opposite a much older male star. Addressing this perspective, he responded with a lighthearted remark.

During the conversation, he humorously noted that if such concerns were strictly followed, he wouldn’t be able to collaborate with younger stars like Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor. Despite acknowledging the debate, Salman clarified that such criticism does not influence his choices. He maintained that he would continue working with new talents while considering industry trends and audience preferences.

The conversation reflects an ongoing discussion in Bollywood regarding the representation of actors across different age groups. While Salman remains firm in his stance, the debate surrounding casting norms and industry dynamics continues.