Salman Khan’s Lookalike Arrested in Lucknow Over Road Blockade and Gun Video

Lucknow police have arrested Aazam Ansari, known for resembling actor Salman Khan, for allegedly obstructing traffic and engaging in a dispute. Authorities took action after he was seen in a video holding a firearm, leading to legal trouble.

Ansari stated that he was merely drinking tea when police detained him. However, officials pointed out that his firearm license expired in 2022 and has not been renewed. Reports suggest that he was filming content at the time of the arrest.

In a video shared online, Ansari was seen inside a police vehicle as he was transported to the station. He later claimed that he was not granted bail and accused officers of using force against him. According to his statements, he spent the night in custody without legal assistance.

View Instagram Post 1: Salman Khan’s Lookalike Arrested in Lucknow Over Road Blockade and Gun Video

Additionally, Ansari expressed concerns over the cancellation of his firearm license, questioning who would be accountable for his safety in the future. He sought public support, urging people to highlight the facts of the situation.

Authorities have not issued an official statement regarding his claims of mistreatment. The case is still unfolding, and it remains to be seen what legal consequences he may face.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar is performing well at the box office, approaching a significant revenue milestone.