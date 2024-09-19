Salman Khan’s security breached; bikers threaten the actor

In a double security breach involving actor Salman Khan and his family, two separate incidents unfolded in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The first incident occurred when a 21-year-old motorcyclist, Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, entered the convoy escorting Salman Khan from Mehboob Studio to his residence at Galaxy Apartments. Despite warnings from security personnel, Mohiuddin persisted in approaching the actor’s vehicle. Police units eventually intercepted him near Khan’s home, where he was questioned and later revealed to be a local college student. While no arrest was made, Mohiuddin faces charges under sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for reckless driving and endangering public safety.

The second security threat involved Salman Khan’s father, renowned screenwriter Salim Khan. Earlier in the day, while Salim Khan was resting at Bandra Bandstand after his morning walk, a man and a burqa-clad woman approached him. The duo, riding a two-wheeler, threatened him using the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, asking, “Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you?” The individuals were quickly detained by police, who later determined that their actions were intended as a prank.

These incidents come amid heightened security concerns for Salman Khan, who has been under ‘Y-plus’ security protection due to ongoing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Just earlier this year, two men allegedly associated with the gang fired shots outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments.

Salim Khan’s bodyguard, who noticed the license plate of the two-wheeler, filed a complaint at the Bandra police station, leading to the registration of a case. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which helped them identify and apprehend the two individuals.

The duo was charged under section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing a public disturbance, along with additional charges, according to police sources.

This is not the first time the Khan family has faced threats. In June 2022, while Salim Khan was seated at Bandra Bandstand following his morning walk, an unknown individual handed him a letter containing threats against both him and his son Salman Khan.