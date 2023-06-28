ADVERTISEMENT
Salman Khan's security to be strengthened even more after Goldy Brar threats, deets inside

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Jun,2023 15:48:05
Salman Khan's security to be strengthened even more after Goldy Brar threats, deets inside

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one individual who truly needs no introduction. The man has been winning the hearts of one and all with his stunning and incredible work in the past and well, right now, he’s reached that stage of superstardom and fan following where his fans don’t really depend on him for the box office. The last few years haven’t been the best for Bhaijaan at the cinemas. However, as far as stardom is concerned, there’s simply no beating him and how. Off-late, Bhaijaan has been in the news and limelight for reasons beyond work. Be it death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi or Goldy Brar, he’s having to deal with all of it. While earlier, it was Lawrence who issued a threat to him, this time, Goldy Brar, in an interview has issued a death threat to him openly.

For the unversed, Goldy Brar is the same individual who’s confessed to have killed Sidhu Moosewala. Not just that, even rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh received a voice note reportedly from his end that had a death threat attached to it. And now, as per reports in Times Of India, keeping all this in mind, Salman Khan’s security is set to be enhanced and strengthened even more to avoid any unwanted situation.

Read Latest News