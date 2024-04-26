“Salman May Not Be Worried About His Security. But We Are.”

While Salman Khan seems unfazed by the risk to his life,the gunfire episode outside Salman Khan’s home has escalated into a debate on the actor’s security.

Asha Parekh a senior and highly respected actress told this writer, “Salman is a national asset, and his security must be of the utmost importance to the Government.Salman may be putting up a brave front,so that his family doesn’t worry too much. But I am sure he is deeply concerned by what has happened.He may or may not be concerned about his security, but we are very concerned.”

The Maharashtra CM’s assurance that whoever is responsible for the gunfire episode will be “eliminated” doesn’t seem like the categorical statement that should come from the highest political quarter of a state.Neither is it of any help to Salman’s security situation.

The latest information on the situation is that Salman is “seriously considering” a move to his farmhouse on Panvel.

A close friend of the actor reveals, “Bhai as it is,spends a lot of time on his farm. He loves being there. It is also close to his Bigg Boss shooting location.With his safety in the city being seriously jeopardized, Bhai is looking at moving to his farmhouse in Panvel permanently.”

It is not very clear whether Salman’s parents are also planning to move . But it is to be noted that Salman has repeatedly reiterated that he cannot stay away from his parents.