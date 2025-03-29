Sanjay Dutt confirms film with Salman Khan; reveals interesting details

At the trailer launch of the upcoming film The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt addressed speculation about his collaboration with Salman Khan. The discussion arose after Salman recently confirmed that his next project, following Sikandar, would feature Sanjay Dutt. While details remain under wraps, Dutt acknowledged the upcoming reunion.

Reflecting on their past work together, Dutt recalled the audience’s positive response to Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai. Unlike those films, which leaned towards romance and comedy, their new project will take a different approach. Dutt confirmed that this film will be an action-heavy production, marking a distinct shift from their previous collaborations.

Though he refrained from sharing specific plot details, Dutt hinted that their on-screen dynamic would be different this time. His mention of Tashan suggests a potential face-off between their characters, leading to speculation that they may play rivals or adversaries.

This marks their first film together in nearly 25 years, making it a highly anticipated project. Both actors have built strong individual filmographies over the years, and their return in an action-oriented film is expected to generate significant interest.

While fans wait for more updates, the confirmation itself has already sparked excitement. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have maintained a close off-screen bond, and their professional reunion after such a long gap is set to be a major event for the industry.

Further announcements regarding the film’s title, director, and additional cast are awaited. For now, their upcoming action film remains one of the most discussed topics in Bollywood, leaving audiences eager for more information.

Salman Khan has a huge Eid release happening tomorrow in the form of Sikandar.