Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy & Palak Tiwari unite for ‘The Bhootnii’; release date revealed

Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for a horror comedy titled The Bhootnii, set to hit cinemas on April 18, 2025. The film, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, features Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari in key roles. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Dutt himself, the movie is backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

On February 26, 2025, the team unveiled the title through a video shared online, aligning the announcement with Maha Shivaratri. The clip, running for 1 minute and 11 seconds, introduces the film’s eerie atmosphere. Dutt’s voiceover sets the tone, accompanied by visuals of spirits and a mysterious tree. The footage concludes with Dutt wielding two swords in combat against supernatural forces.

The narrative explores a world where emotions take a darker turn. Roy’s character appears in a ghostly form, while Singh and Tiwari play a couple. The announcement concluded with the tagline, “Bhootnii machayegi taandav 18th April 2025.”

The movie blends elements of fear, humor, and romance, aiming to bring an unconventional mix of genres to the screen. The cast also includes Aasif Khan and Nick, among others.

With its scheduled release on Good Friday, The Bhootnii is set to offer audiences a mix of thrills and entertainment.

This is Tiwari’s second feature film after she made her debut with in Salman Khan-led film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan about two years ago. Since then, Tiwari has maintained a social media presence and in the interim and also been a few music videos.