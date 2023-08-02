ADVERTISEMENT
Sara Ali Khan opens up on her religious beliefs, says ‘I don’t care…’

Sara Ali Khan has learned to prioritize inner qualities and values that define her core being. She mentioned that her sense of self-worth comes from within, making her impervious to external judgment. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Aug,2023 22:34:06
Actress Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about handling criticism and the importance of staying true to herself. In an interview with Vogue India, she shared that while she values feedback on her work, she doesn’t let others’ opinions affect her personal choices, be it her outfits or religious beliefs. Sara, who debuted with the film “Kedarnath” alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput, emphasized the significance of having a solid sense of self and not seeking validation from external sources.

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, has learned to prioritize inner qualities and values that define her core being. She mentioned that her sense of self-worth comes from within, making her impervious to external judgment. Despite her celebrity status, Sara remains grounded, sticking to her roots and not letting others’ perceptions dictate her actions. Her unapologetic stance about personal choices resonates with her unwavering belief in staying authentic.

While Sara welcomes constructive criticism about her work as an actress, she asserts that opinions on her personal life, including her religious beliefs, attire choices, or appearance at the airport, hold no sway over her. Her focus remains on delivering quality performances for her audience, taking feedback positively to improve her craft. However, she is firm in not allowing external scrutiny to alter her personal choices or define her identity.

Recently seen in a special cameo appearance in the song “Heart Throb” from the film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” Sara has a packed schedule with several exciting projects on the horizon. Among her upcoming ventures is Anurag Basu’s “Metro In Dino,” where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Sara Ali Khan’s candid perspective on self-validation and resilience in the face of criticism serves as an inspiration to her fans and reaffirms her commitment to staying true to herself in the ever-changing world of showbiz.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

