Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most admired and anticipated movies of this year. After the gigantic and blockbuster success of Pathaan earlier, fans now have high expectations coming from Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about high expectations, one of the biggest reasons why fans have high expectations indeed from SRK is the fact that his next is with Atlee who’s one of the finest directors with a humongous pool of work in the South regional entertainment industry.

For quite a long time, fans have been hunting big time about the next big update regarding Jawan. Well, now, we have a piece of information to share for all of you. If the latest tweet as per LetsCinema is to be believed, Atlee has now apparently approached Allu Arjun to play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’.

Well, we are yet to hear Allu Arjun’s final update on the same. Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com