Allu Arjun is one of the most admired and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been on top of his game in the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time and well, no wonder, we have loved him for everything that he has done from his end. Although he’s primarily been a part of South regional entertainment movies, he’s always been popular all over the country and well, we love it. Talking about Pan-India success and prosperity, one of his biggest movies till date has to be Pushpa. The movie was a humongous hit in the year 2021 and well, the buzz about the movie is still super strong.

While Pushpa: The Rise was a big hit, fans are now eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule aka the sequel of the movie. Amidst all this, there are staggering reports coming out about his remuneration. Well, as per the media reports in Siasat.com, Allu Arjun initially demanded Rs 150 crores for the film but the deal eventually closed at 125 crores.

Well, unbelievable and stunning update, ain't it? What are your expectations from the sequel and Allu Arjun folks?