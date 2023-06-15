Scoop: Prabhas Jets Off Out Of India Before Adipurush Release

Why has Prabhas left for an unknown destination , probably the US, just days before the release of what is probably his most ambitious film to date?

That’s right. Prabhas is missing from Hyderabad before Adipurush, the seemingly spectacular take on the Ramayan where the Telugu superstar plays Lord Rama.

In Hyderabad there are two explanations for this peculiar move. According to one of Prabhas’ close friends, “It is a family commitment that he had made many months ago when Adipurush was to release earlier .He had no idea that the final release date would clash with his family commitment.”

Another source in Hyderabad informs that Prabhas just needed to escape the tension. “He couldn’t handle the heat. The thought whether audiences will accept him as Lord Rama or not, was excruciating for Prabhas. He decided to take a break from all the press events and flew off for an unscheduled getaway.”

Whatever the explanation, Prabhas’ absence has brought all media events and interaction for Adipurush to a grinding halt.