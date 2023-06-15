ADVERTISEMENT
Scoop: Prabhas Jets Off Out Of India Before Adipurush Release

Prabhas is one such superstar who truly doesn’t need an introduction. He has been on top of his game right from the word 'go' and we love it. Well, right now, we learn that he has jetted out of India before release of Adipurush. Come check out

Author: Subhash K Jha
15 Jun,2023 14:11:29
Why has Prabhas left for an unknown destination , probably the US, just days before the release of what is probably his most ambitious film to date?

That’s right. Prabhas is missing from Hyderabad before Adipurush, the seemingly spectacular take on the Ramayan where the Telugu superstar plays Lord Rama.

In Hyderabad there are two explanations for this peculiar move. According to one of Prabhas’ close friends, “It is a family commitment that he had made many months ago when Adipurush was to release earlier .He had no idea that the final release date would clash with his family commitment.”

Another source in Hyderabad informs that Prabhas just needed to escape the tension. “He couldn’t handle the heat. The thought whether audiences will accept him as Lord Rama or not, was excruciating for Prabhas. He decided to take a break from all the press events and flew off for an unscheduled getaway.”

Whatever the explanation, Prabhas’ absence has brought all media events and interaction for Adipurush to a grinding halt.

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

