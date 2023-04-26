ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Shantanu Maheshwari On Falling In Love With A Vampire

Know more about Shantanu Maheshwari and what's happening at his end

Author: Subhash K Jha
26 Apr,2023 22:23:08
Shantanu Maheshwari On Falling In Love With A Vampire

Falling in love with a vampire is not normal. The idea of being attracted to someone who is centuries old, immortal, and drinks blood is, at best, an unrealistic yet intriguing fantasy. But if you are looking for some love advice here, our dentist cum closeted chef Roy played by Shantanu Maheshwari in Netflix’s Tooth Pari has got you covered.

Shantanu portrays his human characteristics brilliantly, while Tanya’s fanged femme fatale is in constant battle with her inner demons and forbidden attraction towards Roy. Their love is not without its challenges as Shantanu must grapple with the frightening reality that his soulmate is no mere mortal, but a creature of the night.

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, essaying the role of Roy, shares some quirky and fun tips to fall in love with a vampire. According to him, “Falling in love with a vampire is not as complicated as it sounds. Just be yourself, accept the non-human powers, and don’t forget to carry garlic with you” (laughs).

Shantanu sees nothing wrong in falling in love with a vampire. “As they say, love knows no bounds, not even the boundaries between vampire and human. The idea of falling for someone who is vastly different from you, in both temperament and biology, may seem daunting, but it is precisely this difference that can make the relationship so exciting and fulfilling. So, while it may seem unconventional, don’t be afraid to follow your heart and explore the possibilities that love between a human and a vampire can bring. After all, who said love had to be boring and conventional?”

Shantanu enjoyed bonding bloodily with his co-star. “Working alongside the talented Tanya Maniktala was an absolute joy. Our mutual trust made collaboration easy and brought out the best in our performances. Although our characters face their fair share of challenges, at the end of the day, love is love and I am grateful to have shared the screen and played this unique love story with such a talented co-star.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

