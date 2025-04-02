Sharmila Tagore expresses ‘disappointment’ on BCCI’s decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy

One would remember back in 1968, Indian cricket and cinema came together with the marriage of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Pataudi, a celebrated cricketer, left a lasting mark on the sport, which was recognized in 2007 with the introduction of the Pataudi Trophy. The trophy, established to honor his contributions, has been a key part of Test cricket between India and England.

Recent reports indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are considering discontinuing the Pataudi Trophy. While no official confirmation has been given, speculation has led to discussions among fans and the Pataudi family. The trophy commemorates the historic 1932 Test match between India and England and has been a symbol of cricketing heritage.

Sharmila Tagore addressed the situation, stating that while the ECB has communicated with Saif Ali Khan regarding the decision, she has not received any correspondence from the BCCI. She mentioned that it is up to the cricket authorities to determine how they choose to honor Pataudi’s contributions to the sport.

This development comes amid other challenges for the Pataudi family. Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan faced an attack during a break-in at his residence, suffering injuries while protecting his family. Additionally, legal matters surrounding their ancestral properties have added to their concerns, with a recent court directive instructing him to seek further legal recourse.

The cricketing community and fans now await clarity from the BCCI regarding the future of the Pataudi Trophy. The decision, once confirmed, could mark a significant shift in how cricket remembers one of its legendary figures.