In photos: Sharmila Tagore celebrates birthday with Saif-Kareena, Sara and family

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore steps into her 79th year, the Pataudi clan gathered for a celebration filled with warmth, love, and heartfelt moments. Sharmila’s daughter Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses of the birthday party, offering fans a peek into the joyous occasion. Doting daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also showered love and penned a heartfelt wish for her ‘Maa-in-law.’

The birthday celebration for Sharmila was a family affair, marked by the presence of close relatives and loved ones. Soha shared images capturing the joyous moments, featuring herself, husband Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sharmila’s son, Saif Ali Khan. The family radiated happiness in a candid pose, showcasing the strong bonds that tie them together.

Expressing her love for her mother-in-law, Kareena shared love-soaked pictures capturing intimate moments with Sharmila. In one endearing snapshot, the veteran actress is seen planting a loving kiss on Kareena’s cheeks, showcasing the affectionate relationship they share. In another, the two strike a pose, radiating warmth and familial love. Kareena’s caption, “माँ इन लॉ का जन्मदिन (Mother-in-law’s birthday),” adds a personal touch to the heartfelt post.

Sharmila’s granddaughter, Sara, also took to social media to share heartwarming pictures from the celebration. One image captures Saif Ali Khan making a playful face as he holds his youngest son, Jehangir, in his arms. Sara, Inaaya, Taimur, and Ibrahim Ali Khan add to the festive cheer, smiling for the camera. Sara’s caption, “Happiest Birthday Badi Amma,” reflects the deep love and respect she holds for her grandmother.