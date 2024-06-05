Sharvari led ‘Munjya’ given the U/A certificate with zero cuts; runtime also revealed

After the impressive performance of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and the decent performance of Savi last week at the theatres, this week witnessed another notable Hindi release in the form of Munjya, which stars Sharvari, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma in key roles.

While we will have to wait and see how the film will begin its journey at the box office, the first step of the test is always the film going through the CBFC (Censor Board Film Certification) test. And that is now done, as the CBFC has passed Munjya with zero cuts and a U/A certificate.

The film, as we know is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe where it began with Stree (2018) and Bhediya (2022). Furthermore, the film has been confirmed to have a runtime of approximately 123 minutes, i.e. around 2 hours and 3 minutes.

The report also suggested that Munjya will have paid previews on Thursday before officially releasing on 7th June, Friday – just like is the norm of multiple films that are released. However, unlike other films, Munjya’s paid previews will be held only after 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm due to the mood and setting of the film.

The song, Taras from the film which sees Sharvari in a glamorous avatar has already become a hit and the fans are anticipating if we will see any cameos from the Stree or Bhediya universe appearing in this film which propels this world to go further.