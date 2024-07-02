Sharvari reveals how Siddhant Chaturvedi was her first friend during auditions

Actor Sharvari Wagh has been on an absolute roll for a while now, where after creating havoc with her release, Munjya at the box office, hee performance in the Netflix film, Maharaj has also been immensely appreciated.

Now, she is already gearing up for her next film, Vedaa with John Abraham but before that, in an interview, she went on to reveal an unknown anecdote about her friendship with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sharvari revealed an unknown story as she mentioned how working as an casting assistant back then, the first person whom she interacted with on Facebook was Chaturvedi. She then mentioned how he had also won this competition called Fresh Face of the Year like she had and hence he knew of her. She also talked about how they laugh at these chats today about how we kept talking about auditions. She further mentioned how those were the kind of days where she used to just pack things up in a bag and roam around Aram Nagar just giving auditions everywhere – no matter what it was for, ranging from beauty products to chocolates to creams etc. Thus she would end up doing about six to eight auditions in a day.

She then went on to acknowledge how surreal it felt with the odds that they would end up doing Bunty Aur Babli 2 together after all these years.

As Sharvari rides high on the successes, Chaturvedi also received love for his performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and has Dhadak 2 with Triptii Dimri lined up for release in November 2024.