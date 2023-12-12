Shatrughan Sinha On His Dear Friend Rajinikanth

How do you explain the phenomenon named Rajinikanth ? You don’t . You just go with the flow of adulation. There is no superstar bigger than Rajinikanth in this land. Miraculously he has managed to stay grounded humble and very close to his roots.He can afford the best cars, and clothes that money can buy. But Rajini prefers to live frugally. He is a saint by nature,” Shatruji reveals.

Rajinikanth has always maintained he is a fan Shatrughan Sinha.

Laughs Shatruji, “Yes, he said that.I think he means that he took inspiration for his stylized acting from me.So sweet and modest of him. Rajinikanth and I worked together in 1986 in K C Bokadia’s Asli Naqli. Rajinikanth would say he is the naqli one and I am the asli one. Rajini would seek my advice when offered Hindi films. He has always been very generous in his appreciation of me.He had called me his Guru. That’s the greatness of this humble man.”

Shatruji reveals he introduced Rajinikanth to the BJP stalwarts. “I introduced him to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Yashwant Sinha when he expressed a desire to meet them. And when Rajini wanted to meet Bal Thackeray I arranged the meeting. Whatever his political inclinations, I was a part of them. But politics is no bed of roses.Actors come from a world of glamour. They are addicted to glamour. In politics there is a lot of power.And power is extremely glamorous. Actors come to politics in the hope of building on their glamour and fame. Rajini didn’t seek my advice before plunging disastrously into politics. If he did I’d have advised him against it. We actors are brought into political parties to draw in the crowds. But when we do draw in the crowds the party gets insecure about our popularity. It’s really a very tricky situation. And why are we only talking about Rajini? Kamal Haasan too is a dear friend.It is not easy to convince the voter that you are a capable leader just because you’re a popular actor. Rajini spoke of ‘spritual politics’. At a time when scamsters are running away with billions of India’s money you can’t change the politics with spirituality. Desperate situations cause for desperate remedies.”

In fact when Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha had entered politics, Rajinikanth had expressed his reservations.

They meet socially whenever they can.

“Whenever I am in Chennai I try to visit him and his gracious wife Latha. I personally feel Rajinikanth was not cut out for politics. He is too humble and honest to be a politician,” says Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha shares delightedly that two of his best friends in the film industry share his star sign.“Garam Dharam ,Thalaiva Rajinikanth and I are all born in December a few days removed from one another. Both Dharmendra and Rajinikanth are my dearest friends. They are both down-to-earth and humble, when they have every reason to be the opposite.”