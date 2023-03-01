A really shocking and surprising update is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports by Viral Bhayani, an anonymous caller threatened to blow up the houses of Mukesh Ambani. Not just that, the caller also allegedly threatened that there would be a blast at Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s house. The call was received at Nagpur’s police control room yesterday post which, the Nagpur immediately alerted the Mumbai Police. The Supreme court reportedly directed to prove Z+ security cover to Mukesh Ambani and his entire family in India and abroad. The entire expenses of the security will be borne by them.

