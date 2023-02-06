Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Couple’s special video goes viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and admired couples that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have worked immensely hard in their entire career to become the sensations that they are today and well, we are all supremely proud of them for everything that they do. They are the reason why a lot of modern-day couples believe in the concept of love and affection today and well, we love all of it. While the two of them never really acknowledged their relationship in public, they never denied the same either. For quite a long time, their loyal legion of fans were eagerly waiting for an update on their big wedding. While there have been many rumours and speculations about the same over the years, this time, we finally have a concrete and genuine update.

The pre-wedding festivities have already started in Jaisalmer ladies and gentlemen and the wedding is set to take place on February 6-7th. The couple along with their close friends, relatives etc and some industry stalwarts have already reached the venue and we are super happy and excited. The couple have followed a ‘no phone’ policy strictly which means that it is just their way of ensuring that their photos and videos don’t get leaked. But hey, right now, a video of theirs is going viral all over the internet where some are claiming that it is from the wedding venue.

Well folks, the reality is that it is not the case. The video of them dancing is an old one and not from their wedding festivities. See below folks –

