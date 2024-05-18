Sidharth Malhotra & Kriti Sanon to romance each other in upcoming romcom?

Talk about fresh new Bollywood pairings, and we can always pinpoint several names we would love to see come together on-screen for exciting stuff. One such effective pairing might be that of Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon. The two of them have never worked together and while it might be on many people’s list of hopeful pairings, it might just become a reality soon.

Recent reports suggest that Malhotra and Sanon are likely to star together in an upcoming romantic comedy, by Maddock Films. It hasn’t been made official right now but it is definitely an exciting pairing to look forward to.

Both Malhotra and Sanon have been in an array of romantic comedies and even been appreciated for the same. And for Sanon, Maddock Films is like home where she has gone on to star in an array of their films in the last few years.

When it comes to their respective projects, Sanon had to back-to-back releases in the form of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) and Crew, and is all set to have a debut production in the form of Do Patti, where she also co-stars Kajol; and Malhotra was recently seen in Yodha, that didn’t do well at the box office, and is yet to sign on a project but us soon to roll with a few unannounced projects.