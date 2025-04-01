Sikandar roars at Bollywood, witnessing a growth on Day 2, collecting ₹39.37 Cr. gross in India!

The good word of mouth of the film reflected on the film’s growing collection on Day 2!

Sikandar has been released on the big screens and has opened to a roaring response from the audience. While the film has made its place in the hearts of the audience, it is also making its presence felt at the box office with constant growth. After an amazing first day at the box office, the festival of EID has shown it’s magic as the film has registered a good growth with the collection of ₹39.37 Cr. gross in India on Day 2. With Salman Khan’s massive stardom, the film has arrived as a prefect EID treat to his fans.

Released on a non-Eid day, Sikandar opened with ₹30.06 Cr. in India, making it one of the biggest openers of 2025, all due to stardom of Salman Khan. Arriving as Salman Khan’s treat on Eid, the film witnessed growth on Day 2, collecting ₹39.37 Cr. gross and ₹33.36 Cr. net in India. With this, the film has perfectly continued its growth trajectory, and this is just the beginning. The charm and stardom of Bhai has worked yet again and he has arrived with a EID blockbuster for us. This is the magic of Salman’s film on EID that is a festival in itself.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller A.R. Murugadoss, the film is running successfully in theatres near you.