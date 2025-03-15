Slated for Eid release, ‘Sikandar’ shoot is still going on; Holi celebrated on sets

Salman Khan is currently engaged in the production of his upcoming film, Sikandar, scheduled for an Eid release. The actor recently revealed a new poster, generating buzz among fans.

In the latest update, images of Salman celebrating Holi with children on the sets of Sikandar have surfaced online. Adiba Hussain shared moments from the festivities on Instagram, where she expressed joy over the vibrant celebration. The pictures quickly gained traction, showing the actor immersed in the festivities with the film’s young cast members.

Prior to Holi, Salman unveiled a fresh look from Sikandar through a social media post. In his caption, he hinted at the film’s upcoming release and tagged director AR Murugadoss, who helms the project. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a key role in the movie, joins him in this high-profile production backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Adding to the film’s pre-release excitement, the makers introduced a new song, Bam Bam Bhole, on March 11. The track features Salman and Rashmika performing dynamic dance moves. Pritam composed the song, while Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra lent their voices. The energetic beats and festive rhythm align with the spirit of Holi, making it a timely release.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar brings together an action-packed narrative under the production of Sajid Nadiadwala. This collaboration marks a reunion between Salman and the producer after their 2014 hit, Kick. With anticipation building, fans eagerly await the film’s arrival in theatres this Eid.