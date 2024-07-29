South News: Dhanush showered with birthday wishes, Shriya Saran’s sizzling vacay photos & more

Dhanush showered with birthday love

Actor and director Dhanush witnessed the release of Raayan, which is his second directorial film with a positive response and good numbers as well. But yesterday also marked the birthday of the veteran and considering his stature, he was wished by the who’s who of South film industry including actresses like Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh. Mandanna co-stars him in the upcoming film, Kubera while Preet Singh hasn’t worked with him but gave him all the best wishes.

Shriya Saran’s sizzling vacation images with family

Actor Shriya Saran is living it up with her husband and daughter, as the actress went on to share an array of images on her story from her vacation with the family which included them roaming around picturesque locations, Saran sizzling in swimear on what seems to be a private boat, and husband Andrei Koscheev and her daughter enjoying a jet ski ride

Sreeleela wishes Niharika Kondiela for new film

Actor Sreeleela went on to share her best wishes for Niharika Kondiela, who is the producer of an upcoming film which is set to release on 9th August 2024. Sharing about it, she posted, ‘big big congratulations to the entire team especially our beautiful producer @niharikakondiela we’re looking forward to this one’