Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is on top of the world with all the international accolades coming for RRR. As per reports in Indian Express, Rajamouli got an opportunity to interact with Steven Spielberg regarding his Oscar-nominated movie, The Fabelmans. But before they could start talking about the movie, Spielberg shared his review of RRR, which he watched only last week.

Spielberg told Rajamouli that he had not watched RRR when they met in the US, but now he has seen the movie. He told Rajamouli, “I thought your movie was outstanding. I didn’t see it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for me, it was like eye candy.”

RRR, which hit Indian theaters last year in March, is a three-hour visual spectacle which narrates a fictional story of two historic figures Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It was led by actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and was ably supported by Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and others.

