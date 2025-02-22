Tamannaah Bhatia looks fierce in ‘Odela 2’; teaser out

The official teaser of Odela 2 was unveiled on Friday during a ceremony at the Kashi Maha Kumbh Mela. The event was attended by key members of the film’s team, including actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays a pivotal role in the project.

The teaser offers a first look at the film’s premise, introducing a town troubled by dark forces. Actor Vasishta N Simha is seen in an antagonist’s role, while Tamannaah Bhatia appears as a spiritual guide who is expected to play a crucial part in the town’s fate. The teaser primarily consists of visually striking sequences, accompanied by an intense background score composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. A single dialogue appears towards the conclusion, hinting at the film’s tone and themes.

Actors Murali Sharma and Hebah Patel will be seen in important roles, adding depth to the film’s cast. Sampath Nandi, who has developed the story and screenplay, is also credited with supervising direction. The directorial responsibilities, however, are handled by Ashok Teja.

The film is being produced under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. Cinematography is led by Soundararajan S, while Rajeev Nair is in charge of art direction.

While the teaser has sparked interest, the makers have yet to announce a release date for Odela 2. Fans are now looking forward to further updates as the film progresses toward completion.