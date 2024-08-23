Tamannaah says, “This is the best that I’ve worked in 18 years”

It is difficult to fathom that actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is a mere 34 years old has already about 100 acting credits and furthermore has just about two decades of career. The actor has consistently been working for the longest time for several years across the country in multiple languages as well.

Apart from her acting ventures, Tamannaah is also a regular on the advertisement front, as she is the face of multiple brands in one way or another. On that note, she was shooting for another brand recently, and considering how actors shoot for brands day in and day out, to be calling something the ‘best’ is quite a statement indeed.

That’s what happened recently, as Tamannaah went on to pen a long caption and called the shoot the best campaign she has worked in her 18 year career. She captioned it, “Without hesitation, I can say that this is the best campaign I’ve worked on in my 18-year career.

Everyone involved, including myself, was in a state of peace and service throughout the process.

Each shoot is always filled with love and care, but this one was especially unique. Despite the intense heat, we experienced moments of serenity with the perfect shade, drizzle, and light – almost as if the universe was guiding us.

There were times when I felt a transcendent connection while embodying Radha, and a divine force seemed to be behind it all. This divinity is evident in the campaign’s visuals, thanks to the person behind it all @karantorani . He is truly a creative genius and one of the most talented young designers I’ve had the privilege to work with.

@karantorani tells the most captivating stories through his work. Each phase of love in this campaign has been depicted beautifully. His emphasis on storytelling over simply showcasing the collection highlights the true essence of a brand.

Thankyou for all the love “-

When it comes to her work front, Tamannaah made cameos in a double release in the form of Stree 2 and Vedaa this past week and has an array of films lined up ahead as well.