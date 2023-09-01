The Alia Bhatt Lipstick Controversy: In Defense Of Ranbir Kapoor

The world of Bollywood is no stranger to controversies, and the recent spotlight is on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The focus of this debate revolves around a remark made by Alia Bhatt in a Vogue video, wherein she revealed that Ranbir prefers her natural lip color and often suggests that she wipe off her lipstick. The aftermath of this revelation has seen Ranbir being labelled as ‘toxic’ and a ‘red flag,’

In the age of viral videos and instant judgments, it’s crucial to take a step back and consider the broader context of any situation. Ranbir’s suggestion to Alia about her lipstick choice, as conveyed by Alia herself, isn’t inherently harmful. It’s essential to differentiate between constructive advice and controlling behavior. In the case at hand, the intention behind Ranbir’s suggestion appears to be rooted in his preference for Alia’s natural beauty. While this preference might be personal and specific to their relationship, it shouldn’t automatically be equated with toxic masculinity.

Netizens argue that Ranbir’s request is a sign of controlling behavior, however, over the years, he has always shown his support to his wife and other women with whom he has worked professionally in blockbuster movies. Partners often strive to make each other look their best, not to control or manipulate, but to enhance the other’s confidence and self-esteem. This notion extends beyond physical appearance and applies to various aspects of life, including career support and personal growth. This is the same case in Alia and Ranbir’s story.

The Alia and Ranbir lipstick controversy should serve as a reminder that not everything is as black and white as it may seem on the surface. Relationships are complex, and the dynamics between two individuals can’t be accurately dissected through a single lens. In Ranbir Kapoor’s case, it’s essential to acknowledge his past actions, his support for women in the industry, and the broader context of his relationship with Alia before passing judgment.