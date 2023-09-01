Movies | News

The Great Farhan-Abhishek Kapoor Fall Out After Rock On

Farhan Akhtar-Abhishek Kapoor’s Rock On is 15-years old today. Its youngness, which it wears on its heart like a sleeve,is still intact. And yes, the first part released in 2008 holds together far better as a parable on the perks and pinpricks of musical kinship than the second part of the film released in 2016, which fell apart for two reasons: the change of director(Abhishek Kapoor was replaced by Shujaat Saudagar) and demonetization which happened a few day ahead of the release of Rock On 2.

What was the reason for the fall-out between Farhan and Abhishek Kapoor? Neither party was willing to reveal the inside details. But Farhan did say in an interview, “Things happen . No point in dwelling on them. What happened between me and Gattu(Abhishek Kapoor) was unfortunate. We are both mature adults. We could have sorted out our differences in a much more sensible way.”

Funfact about Abhishek kapoor: before he turned director with Rock On he was an aspiring actor. He made his debut as a leading man in Uff Yeh Mohabbat in 1996 where he was paired with Twinkle Khanna whom he was dating at that time.

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

