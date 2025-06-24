Thug Life set for an OTT premiere in 4 weeks; Digital price reduced, multiplexes impose a fine

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam‘s film Thug Life did not get much response in theaters, due to which the makers have now decided to release it on OTT soon.

The film was earlier going to be released on Netflix after 8 weeks, but now it is being brought to the digital platform in just 4 weeks.

Netflix had earlier fixed the price of the digital rights of this film at 130 crores, but after poor performance in theatres, this price was reduced to 110 crores.

However, this decision has angered the multiplex chains of North India as it is necessary to follow the 8-week window there.

For violating this rule, the producers and distributors of Thug Life have had to give up a part of the theatrical earnings of 25 lakhs.

This is the second time a big film (the first being Indian 2) has decided to back out of an 8-week deal. Now multiplex chains are planning to add a “no backout” clause in such deals to prevent this from happening in the future.

