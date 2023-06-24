Tiku Weds Sheru Has A Tiger Shroff Connection

The new Nawazuddin Shah–Avneet Kaur starrer Tiger Weds Sheroo has opened to mixed reviews. It has also evoked the ire of Bollywoodians for its jibes at a certain section of the film industry including Hrithik Roshan with whom the film’s producer Kangana Ranaut had a sordid run-in some years ago.

After seeing the muddled film I have found a reference to Tiger Shroff in Nawazuddin’s dialogues. Nawazudin who plays a junior artiste in Bollywood is asked by his sister-in-law if he would introduce her to ‘Sunny Shroff’ .

To this Nawaz replies, “Woh Kaunse Disha se aayega Patani”. Thereby punning most awkwardly on Disha Patani who was linked to Tiger until recently.

Providentially, Tiger’s name has been changed to ‘Sunny Shroff’.

But a source very close to Tiger asks, “Pata nahin what Kangana’s problem with Tiger is. They have never met, never worked together. And oopar se a bad joke on poor Disha whom Tiger stopped seeing so long ago. Why drag her into this?”

Tiku Weds Sheru which started streaming on Prime Video on June 24, tells the story of junior artiste in Bollywood who married a spunky girl from Bhopal who is already pregnant with her boyfriend’s child.While Sheru’s role seems to be written for Pankaj Tripathi, Tiku’s role is tailormade for Kangana Ranaut.

A question that everyone wants an answer to is, whom is this film targeted at? Those who love Bollywood, or hate it? Being a film about two losers in love, it seems to lack singularly in affection and warmth. The dialogues dither between ditzy and pure dumbness.