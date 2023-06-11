ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Trending: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' movie pre-teaser is out, check ASAP

Check out the first pre-teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's from Animal movie

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Jun,2023 12:13:49
Trending: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' movie pre-teaser is out, check ASAP

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most admired and loved superstars that we have currently in the country at present. He has been actively doing good quality work in the Hindi film industry since the year 2007 and ever since then, he’s really never looked back and how. Throughout his entire career, he’s always looked forward to delivering his best work on-screen for his fans and more often than not, he’s managed to do that with perfection. The year 2022 was a rather mixed bag for Ranbir Kapoor. While Shamshera hasn’t been a big hit, Brahmastra was indeed one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting for him to release the first look of Animal. The first look was out and then, immediately after that, people started waiting in awe and anticipation for the first pre-teaser. Well, finally, it’s out and we genuinely can’t keep calm. Well, do you want to check it out ladies and gentlemen? See below –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
When Alia Bhatt was dismissed by Imtiaz Ali for Ranbir-Deepika starrer ‘Tamasha’ for being ‘too young’
When Alia Bhatt was dismissed by Imtiaz Ali for Ranbir-Deepika starrer ‘Tamasha’ for being ‘too young’
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Join Yash for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, deets inside
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Join Yash for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, deets inside
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & gang celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & gang celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
10 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: IWMBuzz revisits the movie on its special day
10 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: IWMBuzz revisits the movie on its special day
Ranbir Kapoor wants Shah Rukh Khan to babysit his and Alia’s daughter, Raha
Ranbir Kapoor wants Shah Rukh Khan to babysit his and Alia’s daughter, Raha
Check out this throwback video of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor fighting like kids
Check out this throwback video of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor fighting like kids
Latest Stories
Goa Vacation Diaries: Hina Khan Enjoys Every Moment Of Life
Goa Vacation Diaries: Hina Khan Enjoys Every Moment Of Life
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi cherishes the majestic windy mountains, fans get goals
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi cherishes the majestic windy mountains, fans get goals
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read
Champions League Final: Manchester City win title, fans super happy
Champions League Final: Manchester City win title, fans super happy
Dubai Diaries: Jasmin Bhasin embraces a sunkissed sandy splendour
Dubai Diaries: Jasmin Bhasin embraces a sunkissed sandy splendour
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights
Read Latest News