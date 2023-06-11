Trending: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' movie pre-teaser is out, check ASAP

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most admired and loved superstars that we have currently in the country at present. He has been actively doing good quality work in the Hindi film industry since the year 2007 and ever since then, he’s really never looked back and how. Throughout his entire career, he’s always looked forward to delivering his best work on-screen for his fans and more often than not, he’s managed to do that with perfection. The year 2022 was a rather mixed bag for Ranbir Kapoor. While Shamshera hasn’t been a big hit, Brahmastra was indeed one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

For quite a long time, fans were eagerly waiting for him to release the first look of Animal. The first look was out and then, immediately after that, people started waiting in awe and anticipation for the first pre-teaser. Well, finally, it’s out and we genuinely can’t keep calm. Well, do you want to check it out ladies and gentlemen? See below –

RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ PRE-TEASER IS HERE… Will keep it short and simple, after watching the first glimpse of #Animal: A STORM IS COMING… And #RanbirKapoor’s look is 🔥🔥🔥. Here’s a sneak peek into the world created by #SandeepReddyVanga… #AnimalPreTeaser #BhushanKumar… pic.twitter.com/wpUKYzEC1r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2023

