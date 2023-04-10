Urfi Javed is one of the most popular and at the same time controversial personalities in the Indian entertainment industry in today’s time. Although she got her first share of fame and popularity immediately after Bigg Boss OTT, her biggest ‘claim to fame’ has to be her controversial choice of fashion outfits. While some have always regarded her as someone who’s bold and expressive, some have also expressed that they aren’t a big fan of their fashion. Well, one such individual is Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, when Ranbir Kapoor had appeared on Kareena’s show, he had spoken about Urfi saying that he isn’t a big fan of her fashion. When further asked to choose between ‘good taste’ and ‘bad taste’, Ranbir had called it ‘bad taste’.

Urfi breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to her fashion choice:

Well, finally, Urfi Javed has broken her silence on the same. As per reports in DNA, in an interview, when asked about the same, Urfi was quoted as saying,

“I was blown away, I couldn’t believe it at first, i thought it is some kind of joke. She might have said something bad and these people are joking with me that she has said something good. But then I just saw the video and that day I felt that I have achieved something in life. Kareena Kapoor complimented me, I was like I have achieved a lot.”

She further talked that Kareena’s compliment made Ranbir Kapoor’s remark almost irrelevant to her and said, “The disappointment that about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark. I was like bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir( leave Ranbir), Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef kari hai, ab kya Ranbir ki aukat (Kareena Kapoor has complimented me now I don’t need anyone’s validation).

