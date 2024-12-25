Varun Dhawan breaks his silence on Karan Johar being trolled for launching star kids, Read

Actor Varun Dhawan has finally broken his silence on the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood, specifically addressing the trolling directed at filmmaker Karan Johar for launching star kids. In a candid conversation with Subhankar Mishra, Varun shared his thoughts on the issue, offering a perspective that highlights the importance of talent and hard work.

Varun made it clear that he never asked his father, renowned filmmaker David Dhawan, to launch him in the industry. Instead, he wanted to forge his own path, emphasizing that his journey into Bollywood was driven by his desire to make a name for himself, not by relying on familial connections.

Responding to the idea that Karan Johar is the sole filmmaker responsible for launching star kids, Varun pointed out that while Johar did give him and Alia Bhatt their big break in Student of the Year, he had not consistently been involved in launching new talent from film families prior to that. This, according to Varun, makes the criticism of Johar somewhat unfair. He acknowledged that while the director has been a part of bringing new faces into the industry, the blame placed solely on him for promoting nepotism is not justified.

Varun also addressed the criticism head-on, stressing that talent ultimately speaks louder than any connection. He pointed out that when it comes to performance, nothing can be hidden from the audience. If an actor’s craft resonates, their talent will shine through on screen, regardless of their background. This, he believes, is the true measure of success in the film industry.

While the debate around nepotism continues to be a hot topic, Varun’s comments reflect a broader reality in the industry—success isn’t guaranteed by lineage, but rather by skill, dedication, and the ability to connect with the audience. His defense of Johar highlights that the conversation around nepotism needs to move beyond simplistic judgments and focus on the individual work that actors bring to the table.

Varun’s remarks come at a time when Bollywood is grappling with discussions about privilege and opportunity, but his stance encourages a more balanced view, reminding audiences that talent, in the end, speaks for itself.