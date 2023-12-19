Veteran actress Tanuja discharged from hospital

Veteran actress Tanuja, celebrated for her iconic roles in Bollywood classics like Jewel Thief and Haathi Mere Saathi, has been discharged from a Juhu hospital after a brief stint in the intensive care unit (ICU). The 80-year-old actress was admitted on Sunday evening due to age-related complications, sparking concerns among her fans and well-wishers.

According to sources, Tanuja’s health parameters have returned to normal, leading to her discharge from the hospital late Monday night. The news comes as a relief to the veteran actress’s admirers, who have been following updates on her health since her hospitalization.

Tanuja, a prominent figure in the golden era of Indian cinema during the 1960s and 1970s, has left an indelible mark with her versatile performances in both Hindi and Bengali films. From memorable roles in Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi and Mere Jeevan Sathi to her contributions to Bengali cinema with films like Deya Neya, Teen Bhubaner Pare, and Prothom Kadam Phool, her cinematic journey is a rich tapestry of talent and artistry.

The veteran actress, who made her debut as a child artist in the 1950 film Hamari Beti, directed by her mother, the legendary Shobhna Samarth, has been an integral part of the Indian film industry. Her debut not only marked the beginning of her own illustrious career but also served as the launchpad for her elder sister Nutan. Tanuja’s legacy extends beyond the silver screen. As the mother of two accomplished actresses, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of the Mukerji family in Bollywood.