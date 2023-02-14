Vijay Verma is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He rose to prominence with his role in Pink and has since acted in critically-acclaimed roles in MCA, Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, Darlings and the web series Mirzapur.

Recently, Vijay celebrated 4 years of Gully Boy and shared unseen photos. He wrote, “4 years of #GullyBoy, The movie made with so much love, passion and compassion that it resonated with all and apna time aayega became the anthem. Big love to the entire team and to the audience who had made the film their own. Happy Valentine’s Day people, Esp my darlings @zoieakhtar @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @siddhantchaturvedi”

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar the film also starred Vijay Raaz and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience. The movie narrated the story of India’s underground hip-hop artists. The film was also nominated as India’s official entry for the 92nd Oscar Awards.

