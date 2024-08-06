Vijay Varma mourns the demise of Hamza Abul Shah; says ‘Miss you not’

Actor Vijay Varma has been on an absolute roll for the longest time now, as he continues to be termed as one of the OTT superstars on the block. Having multiple releases across several streaming platforms, Varma is busier than ever and wowing with his characters more than ever.

While Varma has managed to be versatile and do impactful characters which, for a change, are positive in his recent projects, one would easily know and would remember how he is extremely loved to be hated for his negative roles time and again. His characters in films and shows like Dahaad, She, Darlings and more are what make up for his best performances.

And talking about Darlings, the film on Netflix was released to immense love and appreciation where it also marked actor Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer. The film saw Varma play one of the most negative characters of Hamza Abdul Shaikh, a woman-beater and a despicable human being. It marked two years of release yesterday but Varma spun a unique take to commemorate the film and his character.

Sharing about ut, Varma shared an image of himself in the character which was like an obituary also written, ‘RIP Hamza Abdul Shaikh Loving Husband | Beloved Son-in-law | Monday 5:30 pm | Qurankhawani prayer all are welcomes’. His caption read, ‘Vijay Varma mourns the demise of Hamza Abul Shah; says ‘Miss you not”-

Darlings scored great viewership as well as the film also put Varma in the big leagues been more when it comes to OTT.