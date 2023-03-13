RRR’s writer Vijayendra Prasad who is also the film’s director Rajamouli’s father , sees the Oscar for Naatu naatu as a much wider victory . “It is not just a triumph for RRR and Keeravani but also for all the talented artistes and technicians of Indian cinema. This is a moment of pride for all Indians.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shares Vijayendra Prasad’s sentiments.

Says Hansal, “The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga then Naatu Naatu. What a moment this is!And I think this is just the beginning. Many congratulations to all the winners. I am a bit disappointed about All That Breathes not getting an Oscar.But never mind. 2 out of 3 is good enough.”