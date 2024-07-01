Virat Kohli’s World Cup win post beats Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding announcement to become the most-liked post on Instagram

It might have about two days but it would be safe to say that we are not over the historic triumph that Indian Men’s Cricket Team went on to achieve by winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

This was incredibly special for an array of reasons as well where it marked cricketing legends, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s last T20 International and also because the team won this after a long wait of 17 years, where it was last won in the inaugural edition back in 2007.

And such historic moments caused more history to be created on other platforms as well, and one of them was just created on Instagram.

Former skipper and Indian stalwart, Virat Kohli uploaded a series of images of the team winning which included them lifting the trophy, Kohli kissing the cup with the Indian flag wrapped around him and of course, the priceless Kohli and Sharma picture with the trophy and the flag wrapped around them.

The post has created history as it has now beat the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding post to become the most-liked post on Instagram in India-

As one can see, Kohli’s post clocks over 18.7 million likes and counting, thus overtaking Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding post which raked in about 16.26 million likes.

Sharing the post, Kohli wrote, ‘Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it. Jai Hind’.

India’s win at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 comes after a long gap of 17 years, where the team has come close on multiple occasions but wasn’t able to win the semi-finals or finals. In fact, the Indian team also arrived in the finals of the 50-over World Cup back in November 2023 but it ended in a heartbreak.