Vivek Oberoi Opens Up About What Motivates Him After Facing Life’s Challenges

Bollywood actor-turned-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi shared the emotional and transformative experiences that shaped his personal and professional journey in this week’s episode of Jaanemann with Dr. Jai Madaan. Known for his roles in films like Company and Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Vivek spoke candidly about his struggles and the lessons he learned along the way.

Reflecting on his career, Vivek acknowledged the difficult moments, particularly the controversies that impacted his professional life. He explained that expectations—both external and internal—were a significant source of his pain. He shared that he now approaches life with a mindset of planning rather than expecting. “I plan but I don’t expect,” he said, emphasizing that expectations often lead to disappointment and distress.

Vivek also spoke about how his friends in the industry helped him during tough times, though he stressed that the real turning point came from within. He mentioned that he no longer regrets the controversies he faced, viewing them as blessings in disguise. “Regret takes you to a negative spiral. It brings a lot of dark energies,” he noted. “Instead, one should always bring something positive out of it.”

The actor turned entrepreneur also discussed his venture into the business world, particularly the luxury brand Solitario, which he co-founded with Ricky Vasandani. He explained how hard work, maintaining quality, and staying true to one’s intentions are essential in both business and life. He also spoke about his company BNW Developments and its ongoing projects, highlighting the importance of focusing on quality and purpose in business.

A deeply personal moment during the interview came when Vivek shared how a visit to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai helped him overcome a mental breakdown. Accompanied by his mother, he visited the pediatric cancer center, where he witnessed the suffering of children battling the deadly disease. The experience helped him put his own problems into perspective. “It made me realize how trivial my problems were,” he said, reflecting on the humbling and life-changing impact of the visit.

Vivek’s journey is a powerful reminder of resilience, faith, and the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. His story highlights that even in the face of adversity, one can find strength and meaning, turning challenges into opportunities for growth.