Wamiqa Gabbi joins Emraan Hashmi & Adivi Sesh in ‘G2’

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 spy thriller Goodachari, titled G2, has welcomed Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead. Starring Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles, the film promises to continue the espionage saga with a fresh twist.

Adivi Sesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Wamiqa’s inclusion in the film, sharing a new poster featuring the two. Hinting at her character, he wrote, “My partner in c̶r̶i̶m̶e̶ adventure. Welcome to the mission, #WamiqaGabbi. It’s gonna be amazing to run with you in Europe! THUNDER GLIMPSE loading this Month. #G2 #Goodachari2.”

Wamiqa, equally excited, shared the news on Instagram, stating, “SPY. ACTION. ADVENTURE. With #G2. Super happy and excited to share the news about my next. Teaming up with my fantastic co-actor @adivisesh is gonna be kick ass. Also, can’t wait to meet #Emraan sir on sets!”

The actress recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Europe with Sesh and expressed her excitement about returning to Telugu cinema after nearly a decade. “The first film set a remarkable benchmark, and stepping into this world is both thrilling and challenging. I can’t wait for the audience to see what we’re crafting,” she shared in a statement.

G2, directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, also features Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, Madhu Shalini, and Banita Sandhu in key roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, and AK Entertainments, the film will pick up where Goodachari left off and release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.