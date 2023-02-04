Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most admired and loved pairs in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Kiara Advani has been a part of the Hindi film industry and well, we truly love everything coming from her end. For the longest time, rumours have been rife about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating and being together and well, we love it. All their fans love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, anything and everything that they do manages to get a lot of love and affection from the masses.

For the past few months, rumours and speculations have been rife about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra getting married this month. Well, going by the latest buzz as well as the social media updates, it turns out to be true. Well, guess what? The moment is finally here that we all were waiting for. Kiara Advani was spotted at Mumbai airport with her family as they get ready to depart for the big wedding at Jaisalmer. See below folks –

