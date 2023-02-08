Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and admired couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them dated for many years before eventually falling in love with each other and that’s why, come what may, they have always put each other as first priority in every situation. Although they never acknowledged their relationship in public and always kept it a secret, ultimately their marriage date couldn’t be kept a secret by any means. Ever since the time fans heard that they are getting married on February 7, 2023, the excitement and happiness of the fans hit an all-time high and for real.

Ever since the time they got married, netizens were eagerly waiting in awe and anticipation for their first appearance together as a married couple. Well, the same finally happened today at Jaisalmer airport and guess what? Kiara Advani was spotted flaunting her beautiful red sindoor alongside her husband Sidharth Malhotra in grand style. See the video below folks –

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoZjp1xD5GK/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness going forward.