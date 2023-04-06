Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who truly needs no introduction. As an entertainer, he has truly been on top of his game right from the very beginning of his career in B-Town and well, we truly love it and for real. For more than 30 years, Bollywood’s beloved Sultan has been a rage and a sensation in the Indian entertainment industry and well, that’s what we truly and genuinely love the most about him. Although his last few movies haven’t done as well as he would have liked to, it certainly doesn’t take away the fact that he’s still one of the biggest superstars in the country. Even today, fans are genuinely interested about everything that he has to bring to the table and well, that’s what we truly and genuinely admire the most.

Salman Khan makes a big revelation about not getting an award after being promised:

Salman Khan was recently at the press conference of an upcoming award show where he made an interesting revelation. He spoke about not being given an award despite being promised the same. As per reports in News18, during the conference, he was quoted as saying,

“I always lost. I was never interested in awards. Till today, I’m not. I’m interested in rewards. And the rewards are the love and the respect that I get from my fans, Hindi film audiences and the people of this country.”

Remembering one such incident, he was quoted as saying,

“I won’t take the name of the editor, but it was just after Maine Pyar Kiya so you can figure out who it was. So I was told I should come for Filmfare awards and that the award was going to be given to me. So I went there with my father and the whole family. Then nominations were announced… Best actor goes to… Salman Khan… I stood up and another name was taken and then another name was taken. And the award went to Jackie Shroff. My dad said, ‘Ye kya hai?’ I was to perform that night for the first time. I went backstage and said, ‘This is something I cannot do because this is not done. I don’t care at all.’ Then the editor was like, ‘But you’ll have to perform.’ I said, ‘No, I cannot.’ And he then told me, ‘I’ll pay you for this performance.’ I took a substantial amount at that time and it was five times more than what they offered to me (laughs).” See the full video below –

Work Front:

Presently, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie on Eid 2023. He also has Tiger 3 and Tiger Vs Pathaan going forward. Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com