Watch: Sonam Kapoor wins hearts with impressive speech at King Charles III's coronation concert, video goes viral

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a fine job in the entertainment industry. Check out how Sonam Kapoor won hearts with her speech

Sonam Kapoor is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Sonam Kapoor has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, she’s completed 16 long years in entertainment and showbiz. In all these years, Sonam Kapoor has gone good quality work as an actress and performing artiste. While majority of the movies that she’s been a part of have been commercial blockbusters, she’s also done critically-acclaimed projects like Neerja, Aisha, and others.

Know more about Sonam Kapoor and her coronation speech at King Charles III’s concert:

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor was recently invited at the coronation concert of King Charles III in London where she represented India at the global stage. The actress also addressed the humongous crowd that was present at the event and gave an impactful speech that was about the importance of the Commonwealth. Do you all wish to check out her speech below? See here folks –

