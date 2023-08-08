Watch Video: Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security to meet her at an event

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her stunning looks and remarkable acting skills, was interacting with the audience and posing for selfies, when a determined fan managed to breach security protocols to get up close with the star.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a fan managed to get past the security personnel and approach the actress. The enthusiastic fan reportedly breached the security cordon in an attempt to get a closer interaction and a selfie with the star. The security at the event promptly pulled him back, before Tamannaah calmed him down, offered to shake his hands and posed for a selfie with him.

In the video that is viral on social media, Tamannaah is seen gracing an event in Kerala. She was seen wearing a green sari and pink blouse with heavy embroidery on borders, along with heavy jewellery. Tamanaah was waving at her fans, accompanied by heavy security, while exiting the aisle that has hoards of fans on both sides.

A fan then jumped over the barricade onto the aisle. He offered a handshake to Tamannaah. While the actor happily obliged, the security pulled the fan back, much to Tamannaah’s surprise. She then explained the fan’s eagerness to the security, calmed him down and resumed the handshake. She then calmly and gracefully posed for a selfie with the fan, before bidding him goodbye and walking ahead. Tamannaah’s response to the incident remains commendable.